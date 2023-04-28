Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chinese Defence Minister reacts to Rajnath Singh's statement violation of border pact "eroded" bilateral ties

SCO 2023: Crucial meeting between the Defence Ministers of India, Russia, China and other member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is underway. The SCO Summit hosted by New Delhi is focused on discussing regional security challenges and related issues. Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting and asserted the importance of the SCO summit to promote defence cooperation among member states. During the meet, Singh also highlighted the tension along the international border with China.

"India views SCO as an important organisation to promote defence cooperation among member states. We, as a nation, wish to further strengthen the spirit of trust and cooperation among the members of the SCO," Singh said in his opening remarks.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to also participate

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Russia's Sergei Shoigu, Tajikistan's Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Iran's Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani and Kazakhstan's Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov are among those attending the meeting in Delhi. As per reports, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was scheduled to participate in the meeting through virtual mode.

"This forum provides an opportunity for all of us to exchange our views, share our perspectives and concerns. This is an important platform where we can discuss the challenges before us, find solutions to them," Singh said.

India's stand on Chinese violation of the border pact

After India firmly told China that its violation of the border pacts has "eroded" the entire basis of bilateral ties, China's defence ministry on Friday said the situation at the border is “generally stable” and both sides should put the boundary issue in an “appropriate position” and promote its transition to “normalised management”, reported PTI.

China claims situation is "generally stable"

Gen. Li pointed out that “currently, the situation on the China-India border is generally stable and the two sides have maintained communication through military and diplomatic channels”.

“The two sides should take a long-term view, place the border issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations, and promote the transition of the border situation to normalised management,” he said.

“It is hoped that the two sides will work together to continuously enhance mutual trust between the two militaries and make proper contributions to the development of bilateral relations,” Li told Singh.

