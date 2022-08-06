Sunday, August 07, 2022
     
  4. Scindia to flag off Akasa Air's first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad tomorrow

Scindia to flag off Akasa Air's first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad tomorrow

Akasa Air's inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 am on Sunday.

PTI Reported By: PTI Mumbai Updated on: August 06, 2022 23:56 IST
Image Source : FILE Akasa Air

Highlights

  • Scindia will flag off Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate from Mumbai-Ahmedabad
  • Akasa Air, which is backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala got its air operator certificate on July 7
  • Akasa's inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am, land in Ahmedabad 11.25 am

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Sunday flag off Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

The airline's inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 am on Sunday.

"The first flight of Akasa Air will be flagged off by Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted on Saturday.

Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively. 

