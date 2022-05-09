Monday, May 09, 2022
     
  Scindia promises 'appropriate action' after IndiGo staff mistreat specially-abled child at Ranchi airport

Scindia promises 'appropriate action' after IndiGo staff mistreat specially-abled child at Ranchi airport

A social media post on Sunday alleged the staff of IndiGo airlines barred an adolescent with special needs from boarding a plane along with his parents at the Ranchi airport on Saturday.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2022 10:16 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia 
Image Source : PTI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia 

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised 'appropriate action' in the row over IndiGo not allowing a child with disability to board at the Ranchi airport. Scindia said that he himself is investigating the matter and stressed that 'no human being should have to go through this'.

A social media post on Sunday alleged the staff of IndiGo airlines barred an adolescent with special needs from boarding a plane along with his parents at the Ranchi airport on Saturday.

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," the Union Minister tweeted.

According to the viral post, IndiGo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight. "That he was a risk to other passengers. That he would have to become 'normal' before he could be travel-worthy," it said.

"And the staff then went on to state something on the lines of 'behaviour such as this, and that of drunk passengers unfit to travel," added the post.

The airline later issued a statement saying, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7 as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail."

"The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75k specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," added the statement. 

