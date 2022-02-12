J&K: Schools to reopen within a week says Lieutenant Governor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir had imposed a weekend lockdown in January this year to contain the surge in coronavirus cases.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor on Saturday said that the state will reopen all educational institutions within the next two weeks amid improvement in the Coronavirus situation.

Meanwhile, Bihar had also reopened schools for offline classes for standards 9 to 12 with full capacity across the state in the wake of the decline in COVID-19 cases, officials said. Educational institutes had been closed in Bihar since January 6 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had decided to reopen higher education institutes and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7. It also decided to reopen schools for students from nursery to Class 8 from February 14.

