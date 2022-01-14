Schools, hostels in MP closed till January 31 as government imposes fresh Covid curbs | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Schools, hostels in MP shut down till January 31 as government imposes fresh curbs | Details

Highlights MP government today announced that schools and hostels will be closed from January 15 to 31.

Pre boards scheduled from January 20 will take place in online mode.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan took stock of Covid situation in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced that all schools and hostels for classes 1 to 12 will remain shut in the state till January 31. The decision comes amid rise in Covid cases in the state. Apart from this, the state government has imposed several other fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Here's all you need to know:

All religious and commercial fairs and rallies have been banned in the state. Only 250 people will be allowed to attend political, cultural, religious, social, educational, entertainment and other such events Programs can be held with only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity in closed spaces. Also, sports events can be organised with 50 per cent of the capacity of stadiums. People need to follow COVID-appropriate behavior, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. All schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut in the state till January 31. Pre-board exams which were supposed to be held from January 20 in the state will now be conducted through online mode.

These guidelines were announced by additional chief secretary Dr. Rajesh Rajora today after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state with the crisis management committee.

