Schools, colleges closed in Himachal Pradesh as IMD predicts heavy rains, here's what students must know

Shimla:

All the educational and technical institutes, including schools, colleges and anganwadis, are closed on Wednesday in Nahan subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in view of the heavy rain prediction. Issuing an order, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Nahan, Rajiv Sankhyan said the Meterological Department, Shimla has issued an orange alert for Sirmaur -- indicating the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lighting which could lead to flash floods, landslides and other weather-related incidents, posing a serious threat to human life and property.

Schools, colleges, ITI, anganwadi centres closed on July 29

"After considering the current conditions of roads, rain forecast and public transport, it is hereby ordered that all government and private educational institutes including schools, colleges, ITI, anganwadi centres shall remain closed on July 29 in Nahan sub-division," the order said.

Pre-scheduled examinations in educational institutes will continue as per their fix schedule, it added. "All concerned heads of the educational institutions are directed to ensure the strict compliance of this order in the interest of safety and security of the students," the order said.

Lashfloods and landslides triggered by heavy rains wreak havoc in Chamba

The development comes as flashfloods and landslides triggered by heavy rains on Tuesday wreaked havoc in Himachal's Chamba district, damaging more than 25 residential houses and a shop, and burying over a dozen vehicle under debris. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Streams and drains in the district are overflowing following the incessant downpour since early Tuesday, bringing in mounds of debris into homes situated nearby. The Sultanpur Nallah has turned ferocious, damaging more than 25 residential houses and a shop in Sultanpur mohalla in Chamba, causing much distress to residents.

At least a dozen vehicles, including cars, trucks and two-wheelers, were reportedly buried under debris following a landslide near Bhariad on Udaipur-Golthi-Navodaya road in Chamba. Landslides have deposited large quantities of debris onto roads and in residential areas. Boulders carried by the strong current of the Tadoli Nallah surged into a store, destroying it completely.

IMD predicts moderate flashflood risk in seven districts

The Shimla Meteorological Centre said there is a moderate flashflood risk in areas in seven districts of the state, namely Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan, in the next 24 hours. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 178 roads are closed due to landslides and flashfloods triggered by torrential rains.

The maximum number of road closures were reported from Mandi district with 58 roads blocked, followed by 42 in Kullu, 30 in Chamba, 26 in Sirmaur, 16 in Shimla, three in Lahaul-Spiti, two in Kangra and one in Una district.

At least 107 water supply projects and 62 electrical transformers have been hit. Due to a transformer failure at the Satluj Water Supply Project and heavy silt and flooding at other water sources, water supply in Shimla could be disrupted for the next few days, a statement by the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) said.

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Monsoon fury grips Himachal, landslides in Shimla; locals flag excessive construction