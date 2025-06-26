Schools closed in various districts of Karnataka and Kerala as heavy downpour continues | Details Amid continuous heavy rainfall, school holidays have been declared in several districts of Karnataka and Kerala. Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada and the hilly district of Kodagu have suspended classes on June 26, while Kerala has closed schools in Idukki and other rain-hit areas.

New Delhi:

Authorities in Karnataka and Kerala have declared holidays for schools in multiple districts as both states continue to experience intense rainfall this week. Safety advisories have also been issued for residents in vulnerable regions, urging caution and preparedness.

Schools shut in Karnataka's Belthangady, Kodagu amid persistent rainfall

In Karnataka, all Anganwadis, primary, and high schools in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district have been closed for June 26 following continuous heavy downpour in the region. While the Dakshina Kannada district administration has not officially declared a district-wide holiday, Belthangady taluk has seen repeated school closures over the past few days due to persistent rain, as reported by The Times of India.

Elsewhere in the state, Kodagu district has also declared a rain holiday for schools, according to The Hindu. District authorities have ramped up inspections in landslide-prone and low-lying areas, while strengthening safety measures such as evacuation preparedness and temporary shelters.

Kerala declares holiday in Idukki, other districts follow suit

In neighbouring Kerala, at least three districts, including Idukki, have declared holidays for educational institutions on June 26, as per Onmanorama. The Hindu reported that several other districts in the state have followed suit, suspending classes amid worsening weather conditions. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged local authorities to remain on high alert.

Public warned to avoid rivers, beaches, and travel in high-risk zones

With intense rainfall triggering fears of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides, officials in both states have advised residents to stay away from river banks, water bodies, and beaches. Those living in landslide-prone areas and low-lying regions have been advised to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for several coastal and hilly regions in both Karnataka and Kerala, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days. The State Disaster Management Authorities have also requested the public to avoid unnecessary travel and monitor local advisories.

As monsoon intensifies across the southern states, school closures are expected to continue in vulnerable areas depending on rainfall patterns and safety assessments by local administrations.