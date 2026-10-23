School student shot dead in Chandigarh's Sector 22, police probe rivalry angle

Chandigarh:

A firing incident was reported in Sector 22 of Chandigarh, leaving one person dead and another critically injured. The deceased has been identified as Naitik.As per initial reports, two groups who earlier studied in the same school engaged in a fighting at late night in Sector 34, following that, a group of three juvenile gunmen on a motorcycle attacked the another group of minors in Sector 22 when they are returning home in an autorickshaw. The alleged firing took life of one person and critically injured the other. The autorickshaw driver was also got injured.

According to SHO Sudesh Kumar, "two boys and the auto-rickshaw driver were struck by gunfire. The auto-rickshaw driver has been admitted to the hospital. One person has lost his life. It appears there was a long-standing grudge between these boys, dating back to their school days. We have learned that a dispute broke out among a group of friends in Sector 44 today...The boy who died was a minor and the perpetrator is also of a similar age...The CFSL team has arrived, so it would be premature to comment further; the investigation is still in its initial stages."

Similar incident: Class 9 student stabbed to death in Delhi's Pitampura over Instagram comment

A Class 9 student was killed and a young man seriously injured in a stabbing incident during a Durga idol immersion procession in Delhi's Pitampura area on Wednesday evening. The attack allegedly involved masked assailants and is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a comment on an Instagram post. Delhi Police have detained four minor boys in connection with the case. The injured man has been admitted to hospital, while police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

What happened during the Durga idol immersion procession?

The incident took place as a Durga idol immersion procession was passing through Pitampura on Wednesday evening. According to the initial account, the attackers were allegedly involved in a dispute with a young man named Ashu over a comment on an Instagram post.

During the procession, the assailants allegedly found an opportunity to surround Ashu and attack him with knives. The stabbing left a Class 9 student dead and Ashu seriously injured. Further details about the sequence of events and the circumstances in which the school student was attacked have not been established in the information available so far.

-With ANI Inputs.

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