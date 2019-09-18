Image Source : FILE School manager held for behaving 'inappropriately' with Class 3 student in UP's Badaun: Police

The manager of a school in Badaun (UP) was arrested after the father of an eight-year-old girl lodged a police complaint accusing him of inappropriate behaviour with his daughter, police said on Wednesday.

The father of the Class 3 student lodged the complaint against the manager of a school in the Nai Sarai locality under the Sadar Kotwali police station limits on Tuesday, alleging that the accused had called his daughter over to a room, where he behaved inappropriately with her, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

The complainant also alleged that when he confronted the accused about the incident, the latter threw him out of the school, the officer said.

The girl said the accused had also behaved in a similar manner with some other girls studying in the school, the SSP said, adding that a group of parents staged a protest in front of the school and the police had to rush to the spot to control the situation.

The accused had been arrested and a probe launched into the matter, the officer said.

