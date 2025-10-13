School holiday on October 13: Will schools and colleges remain closed? With the festive season approaching, Diwali holidays are in full swing across many states. In addition, heavy rainfall in some regions has led to the closure of schools for safety reasons.

New Delhi:

As Diwali nears, many states have announced school closures for the holiday. Along with the traditional Diwali breaks, some areas have also been impacted by heavy rain and landslides, forcing temporary closures. Here’s a look at where schools will remain closed starting from October 13.

Diwali holiday 2025 for schools in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Diwali holidays officially began on October 13, as per the Education Department's announcement. Schools will remain closed from October 13 to October 24, offering students and teachers a total of 12 days off. This year, the Diwali vacation extends for a longer period, with the break starting right after the weekend.

UP school holiday

The Uttar Pradesh Education Department has confirmed that schools will be closed for Diwali from October 20 to October 23. With a Sunday holiday on October 19, students in UP will enjoy a five-day break, giving them ample time to celebrate the festival of lights with family.

Bihar school holiday

Bihar will begin its Diwali holidays on October 18. The holiday period will extend for several days, as schools will remain closed not only for Diwali but also in preparation for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival. This extended break allows students to participate in the festive celebrations and rituals that follow Diwali.

West Bengal schools closed (Darjeeling and Kalimpong)

Due to severe rainfall and landslides over the weekend in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has announced school closures as a safety measure. While schools are expected to reopen on October 13, parents are advised to stay alert for further updates in case the closure period is extended.

Jammu Division (Jammu & Kashmir)

Authorities in Jammu & Kashmir are keeping a close watch on weather conditions. Some areas in the Jammu Division are still experiencing irregular rainfall, which could impact school operations. Official announcements regarding school holidays will be issued based on the weather conditions. Parents and students should monitor local updates for the latest information.

Schools closed in Karnataka

In Karnataka, schools have been unexpectedly closed from October 8 to October 18. This closure is due to a state-wide Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey being conducted by the state government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained that while the survey began on September 22, it needed more time to complete, prompting the extension of the holiday period. No academic activities will take place during this time, as teachers are focused on carrying out the survey.