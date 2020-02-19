School building blown up by Naxals in Bihar's Gaya

Image Source : ANI A school building in Bihar has been blown up Naxals

A portion of a school building was blown up by Naxals in Gaya's Bankey Bazar area on Wednesday. No reports of anyone being hurt in the attack has surfaced so far. More to follow.

Earlier on February 18, seven Naxals, four of whom were involved in triggering an IED blast in which a security personnel was injured in November last year, were arrested from Chhattisgrah's Bijapur district, police said.

They were held from the jungle near Basaguda village by a team of the CRPF and District Force, an official said.

"Uika Sambhu (32), Punem Budhu (26), Semla Podia (29) and Punem Motu (22) had triggered an improvised explosive device between Sarkeguda and Tarrem villages on November 22 last year in which a jawan was injured," he said.

"The three others who have been held are Uika Sukma (32), Oyam Somlu (24) and Dodi Aaytu (38). Sukma was involved

in the murder of a villager in Tarrem," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

