Scholarship scam: ED attaches education trusts' Rs 5.62 cr asset in Uttarakhand

The money laundering case of the ED stems from an FIR filed in this case by the Uttarakhand Police.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached a piece of land and the building of an educational trust worth Rs. 5.62 crore in Uttarakhand's Haridwar under an anti-money laundering law. The probe was launched to look into the alleged SC/ST scholarship scam in the state.

The assets belong to the Seth Bimal Prasad Jain educational trust which runs the Phonics Group of Institutions in Roorkee, the federal agency said in a statement. It alleged that the Phonics Group of Institutions "fraudulently" received a huge amount of scholarship in the name of SC/ST students from the social welfare department, Haridwar, for the period 2011-12 to 2014-2015.

"The institution made false claims to obtain this scholarship amount which was embezzled and siphoned off by the Phonics Group of institutions, Roorkee, run by Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Educational Trust, through its trustees and caused huge financial loss to the public exchequer with wrongful gain to themselves," the Enforcement Directorate said.

This money was further diverted to either the bank accounts of the educational trust or to other accounts of the college and was utilised for the expenses of the trust and "withdrawn in cash", it alleged. The money laundering case of the ED stems from an FIR filed in this case by the Uttarakhand Police.

Earlier, the ED had attached property worth Rs1.45 crore (land situated in Haridwar) belonging to Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan, Roorkee which runs Techword Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan group of institutions in the same case, it said.

