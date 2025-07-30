Schemes to revive UP's traditional industries catapulted exports to Rs 2 lakh crore: CM Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, launched in 2019, is offering training, toolkits, and dignity to traditional artisans. “A society that doesn’t respect its artisans has no future," he said.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted several initiatives launched to revive the state's traditional industries, including handicrafts, cottage industries, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

"Today, there is no licensing requirement for the first 1,000 days of starting a new enterprise in the state. We are also providing an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to support young entrepreneurs," he said.

Identifying each district's unique tradition

Reflecting on the 2017 Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra of the BJP, prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said that a commitment was made to promote traditional industries through a dedicated scheme. Acting on this, a state-wide survey was conducted post-2017, which revealed that every district had unique traditional enterprises. However, due to corruption, lawlessness, and large-scale migration, these industries had nearly collapsed.

Turning this challenge into an opportunity, the state government launched the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in 2018. "What began as a revival initiative has today become a national brand," CM Yogi said, noting that the scheme has helped boost Uttar Pradesh’s exports from Rs 86,000 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore. "Earlier, Chinese products flooded the markets during festivals. Today, locally made ODOP items are finding a place in every household," he remarked.

Special scheme for artisans' welfare

He added that the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, launched in 2019, is offering training, toolkits, and dignity to traditional artisans. “A society that doesn’t respect its artisans has no future," CM Yogi stressed.

He also announced that products from Uttar Pradesh will be prominently featured at the International Trade Show scheduled from September 25 to 29, 2025, at the India Expo Centre in Noida. "The Buyer-Seller Meet held at this event has become a massive platform for showcasing the state’s potential. No one would have imagined such innovation and enterprise from UP just a few years ago. From 4 lakh participants in the first year to 5 lakh in the second, the show is pushing forward our vision of taking local products to the global stage,” he said.

The event was attended by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Alok Kumar, Vice Chancellors from various universities, and other dignitaries.