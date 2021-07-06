Scary pictures from hill stations: Govt warns of Covid protocol violations

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour, says Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR.

Mentioning that the second wave of coronavirus is on a downward trajectory at the moment in the country but it is still existent in a limited way, in some areas, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said gross violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains so far.

Referring to the massive footfall of people in hill stations, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Tuesday stated that people travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with.

Sharing photos of the footfall of tourists at hill stations, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said, "pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour."

The second wave is still existent in a limited way, in some areas, added Lav Agarwal.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 35.75 crore (35,75,53,612) on Monday comprising over 10.57 crore jabs administered in the age group between 18-44 years, health officials said on Tuesday.

Citing the provisional report received at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said over 45 lakh (45,82,246) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

On Day 171 of the vaccination drive (July 5, 2021), out of 45,82,246 vaccine doses that were given, 27,88,440 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 17,93,806 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine. Of the total, 20,74,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,709 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group of 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 10,28,40,418 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across 37 states and Union Territories (UTs) have received their first dose and total 29,28,112 have received their second dose.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group between 18-44 years.

