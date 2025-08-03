'Scandalous': Mamata Banerjee alleges Delhi Police described Bengali as 'Bangladeshi language' On multiple occasions, Mamata Banerjee has attacked the BJP for committing atrocities on Bengali-speaking people in states where it is in power. Banerjee has alleged that she is regularly receiving reports from states like Haryana and Rajasthan, where Bengali-speaking people are being attacked.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of describing Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language", calling it scandalous, anti-national and unconstitutional. Banerjee also shared a letter written by the Lodhi Colony Police Station in Delhi's South District, in which she claimed that Bengali was allegedly described as a "Bangladeshi language".

In her 'X' post, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo called it an insult to all the Bengali-speaking people of the country, and said that the Delhi Police cannot "use this kind of language which degrades and debases" the Bengalis. Banerjee also urged "strongest possible protests" from everyone against the anti-Bengali government of India, which is "insulting and humiliating" the Bengali-speaking people of India.

"Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!" she said.

Delhi Police, however, is yet to respond to Banerjee's allegations.

BJP committing atrocities on Bengalis, alleges Banerjee

On multiple occasions, the 70-year-old has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for committing atrocities on Bengali-speaking people in states where it is in power. Banerjee has alleged that she is regularly receiving reports from states like Haryana and Rajasthan, where Bengali-speaking people are being attacked. She said she is "shocked" to see such atrocities of double-engine governments against Bengalis in the country.

BJP calls Banerjee a 'liar'

Meanwhile, the BJP has called Banerjee a 'liar' and said that action is only being taken against those who are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals. The saffron party has also alleged that illegal migrants are voters of the TMC, as it called Banerjee a 'disgrace' for equating Indian nationals from West Bengal to illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

"Those being questioned are illegal Bangladeshis, who perhaps speak Bangla but are NOT Indian citizens," said BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya in an 'X' post. "Remember: no ILLEGAL migrant will be spared. Stop using the fact that they speak Bangla to further your sinister politics."

Malviya, in his post, had also alleged that Banerjee's government is helping illegal migrants obtain Aadhaar Card and other official documents.

