SC to hear ED Director SK Mishra tenure extension issue on Thursday

The Central Government on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra. The petition was mentioned by SG Tushar Mehta. The court has agreed to hear the matter on Thursday.

The Supreme Court held the third extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal and curtailed his extended tenure to July 31. The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

The Apex court had on December 12 last sought the response from the Centre and others to a plea challenging the third extension granted to Mishra. It had issued notices to the Union of India, the Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a plea filed by Jaya Thakur which accused the central government of destroying the basic structure of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents.

