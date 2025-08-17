SC takes suo motu notice of plight of cadets discharged after training injuries As per the report, since 1985, around 500 officer cadets have been discharged from these institutions due to various disabilities acquired during training. These individuals are now burdened with rising medical expenses, while the financial aid they receive is insufficient to meet their needs.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of the challenges faced by cadets who were discharged from their services at military training institutes after suffering disabilities during their training period, PTI reported. The case was registered on August 12 following a media report that brought attention to the condition of these cadets, who had trained at prestigious military academies like the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

The case will be heard by a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan on Monday.

As per the report, since 1985, around 500 officer cadets have been discharged from these institutions due to various disabilities acquired during training. These individuals are now burdened with rising medical expenses, while the financial aid they receive is insufficient to meet their needs.

The report specifically pointed out that at the NDA alone, about 20 cadets were discharged for medical reasons between 2021 and July 2025.

ESM status not applicable in this case

A major concern is that these cadets are not granted ex-servicemen (ESM) status. This makes them ineligible for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), which provides free medical treatment at military hospitals and affiliated centres. The reason for their ineligibility is that their injuries occurred during training and not after being commissioned as officers.

In contrast, soldiers who suffer disabilities under similar circumstances are granted ESM status and the accompanying healthcare benefits. The cadets, however, currently receive only an ex-gratia amount up to Rs 40,000 per month based on the severity of their disability, which is inadequate to cover even their basic living and medical expenses.

SC takes suo motu cognisance of stray dogs menace

Earlier, the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the menace by street dogs in Delhi and ordered the civic bodies to immediately capture, relocate them to shelters outside the cities.

A bench comprising Justices J. B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan described the situation as “grim” and stressed that urgent measures were needed to protect children, women, and the elderly.

The order however fuelled an outrage as dog lovers and animal rights activists fuelled a protest against the move.