SC takes suo motu cognisance of stray dog menace after girl's death from rabies in Delhi A report that triggered the court’s intervention detailed the case of six-year-old Chavi Sharma from Delhi’s Pooth Kalan locality. On June 30, she was mauled by a stray dog and later developed rabies. Chavi tragically died on July 26 due to the infection.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the growing menace of stray dogs. Taking suo motu cognisance of the recent dog bite incidents, the top court flagged the situation as “alarming and disturbing”.

The case was taken up by a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan after a news item in this regard got published in an English daily. The news had highlighted the death of a six-year-old girl in Delhi due to rabies following a dog bite.

“This is a highly disturbing news report titled “City hounded by strays and kids pay price”. It contains extremely troubling details. There are reports of hundreds of dog bite incidents from both cities and peripheral areas, many of which have led to rabies infections. Ultimately, it is infants and senior citizens who are falling prey to this deadly disease,” the court noted.

Matter referred to CJI for orders

Proceeding to take suo motu cognisance of the issue, the bench said the matter will be placed before Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai for appropriate orders.

“We are taking suo motu cognisance. The registry has been directed to treat the matter as a suo motu writ petition and place the order along with the news report before the Chief Justice of India for necessary directions,” the court said.

Girl dies from rabies after bite by stray dog

A report that triggered the court’s intervention detailed the case of six-year-old Chavi Sharma from Delhi’s Pooth Kalan locality. On June 30, she was mauled by a stray dog and later developed rabies infection. Although she received some medical care initially, Chavi tragically died on July 26 due to the infection.

April 15 SC ruling on stray dog issue

Another bench of the Supreme Court on July 15 flagged the same issue, saying that there was a need for regulating stray dog feeding and addressing public safety concerns.

During a hearing on a petition requesting designated areas for feeding stray dogs in Noida, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that individuals who wish to feed stray animals should do so within their private premises, instead of putting others at risk in public areas.