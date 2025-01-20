SC stays proceedings in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over remarks against Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings in defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Naveen Jha, a BJP worker, had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi in 2019 for his alleged remarks against Shah.

During one of his public speeches in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly referred to Shah as a “murderer”. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Jharkhand government and the BJP leader while seeking their response on Gandhi's appeal.

Rahul Gandhi has challenged the Jharkhand High Court order, which rejected his petition to quash proceedings against him in a trial court in connection with the complaint.

During the hearing of the matter, Rahul Gandhi's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that if you are not the affected party then you cannot file a lawsuit.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi sought to quash the ongoing defamation proceedings in the lower court over a controversial statement he made against then BJP president Amit Shah in 2019.

In a statement before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Rahul Gandhi had said that the BJP is the only party that can make a murderer the national president. After this statement, BJP activist Naveen Jha filed a criminal defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi in the Magistrate Court of Ranchi. Rahul Gandhi also demanded Jharkhand HC to quash the case, but the HC rejected his demand.