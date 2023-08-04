SC stays Calcutta HC order suspending Andaman & Nicobar chief secretary, imposing Rs 5 lakh fine on LG

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the order passed by the Calcutta High Court which suspended Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra. The apex court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi for failing to comply with an earlier order of the court. The court also issued notice on the plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 11.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, acknowledged the arguments presented by Attorney General R Venkataramani, who was representing the chief secretary and the LG. Subsequently, the bench issued a stay on the order given by the Port Blair bench of the high court. “We will stay in these directions. You (the petitioners) must have gotten the judges really riled up to get this… We are keeping it on next Friday,” the bench said.

CJI Chandrachud told a senior advocate Vikramjit Banerjee, who appeared for the authorities of Andaman and Nicobar before the High Court, “Vikramjit, you must have riled up the judges to get this order."

In a significant development, the high court suspended Chandra and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the LG (which he has to bear from his own fund) on Thursday for not complying with an earlier order on releasing benefits to workers.

In an order passed on December 19, 2022, the High Court awarded a higher pay to around 4,000 Daily Rated Mazdoors (DRMs) in Andaman and Nicobar Island and the authorities were ordered to release hiked dearness allowances to DRMs. However, the order was not complied with.

