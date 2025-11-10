SC seeks reply from NHAI, Road Transport Ministry on highways passing through Rajasthan's Phalodi The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the November 2 road accident in Phalodi, in which 10 women and four children died when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck.

Jaipur:

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Road Transport Ministry to file report on condition of highway passing through Rajasthan's Phalodi. The court asked for the report in a suo motu case in connection with an accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi area that claimed 15 lives.

SC asks NHAI, Road Transport Ministry to conduct survey on dhabas

The top court also asked the NHAI and the Road Transport Ministry to conduct survey and file report on number of dhabas on highway in Rajasthan's Phalodi.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the ministry, seeking their replies in two weeks on the cause of the accident.

SC seeks report on condition of highway passing through Rajasthan's Phalodi

The bench also sought a specific report on the condition of the highway and the norms followed by the road contractor for road maintenance in Phalodi.

The incident was reported near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway when the tempo traveller was going from Bikaner's Kolayat temple to Jodhpur.