SC relaxes bail conditions of Senthil Balaji, says he does not need to visit ED office twice per week The Supreme Court also relaxed the other condition requiring him to appear in the trial court on every date of hearing, saying the presiding officer may consider his plea for exemption on merits if such an application is moved.

The Supreme Court on Monday relaxed stringent bail conditions for former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and said he does not need to appear before an ED officer twice per week in Chennai in the money laundering case related to the alleged cash-for-job scam in the state.

The top court also relaxed the other condition requiring him to appear in the trial court on every date of hearing, saying the presiding officer may consider his plea for exemption on merits if such an application is moved.

Here’s what SC said on Senthil Balaji

"Why is this man required to appear before the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate at Chennai on every Monday and Friday? …at least save your own officer from the harassment as he will have to wait twice per week for this gentleman to come," a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

However, advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said the bench was conscious of his conduct and the possibility of influencing witnesses while imposing conditions in its bail order.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Ram Sankar, appearing for the former minister, said as and when the probe agency asks him to appear, he will do so and this condition now will serve no purpose.

Advocate Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for one of the complainants, spoke in favour of letting these conditions remain in force as the former minister is an influential person.

The bench said Balaji will go before the deputy director as and when required. The ED will have to serve an advance notice in case it wants his presence, it added.

The top court, on November 14, agreed to examine the plea of Balaji seeking relaxation of his bail conditions in the money laundering case.

Balaji seeks modification of two conditions in bail order

Balaji, in his plea, was seeking modification of two conditions in the bail order -- one, that he shall mark his attendance every Monday and Friday between 11 am and noon in the office of the deputy director of ED at Chennai and he shall appear before the investigating officers of the police in three scheduled offences related to the case on first Saturday of every month.

Sibal had said the second condition, which is sought to be modified, is that Balaji shall regularly and punctually remain present before the courts dealing with scheduled offences as well as the special court and shall cooperate with the courts for early disposal of cases.

He contended that the investigation was over and the chargesheet had been filed in the ED case, and Balaji had appeared 116 times before the federal probe agency since he got bail on September 26 last year.

"During this period, I have never absconded and appeared before ED officers as directed by the court," he had submitted. On September 26 last year, the top court granted Balaji bail in the money laundering case after over 15 months, noting there is no possibility of the completion of the trial in the near future.

