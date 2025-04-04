Supreme Court rejects Yasin Malik's plea for physical hearing, allows virtual cross-examination The Supreme Court denied Yasin Malik's request for physical production in court but allowed him to cross-examine witnesses virtually in cases related to kidnapping and murder. The CBI sought to transfer his trial to Delhi, citing national security concerns.

The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request for the physical production of jailed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik before a Jammu court but permitted him to cross-examine witnesses virtually in cases related to kidnapping and murder. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan cited a December 2024 order by the Centre under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which restricts Malik’s movement outside the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for a year. The bench ruled that physically producing him in court was inappropriate given the prohibitory order.

CBI seeks transfer of cases to Delhi

The order came while hearing a CBI plea seeking the transfer of two high-profile trials from Jammu to Delhi. These include:

The 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Union Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

The 1990 Srinagar shootout, in which four Indian Air Force personnel were killed.

The CBI opposed Malik's physical production, arguing that he poses a national security threat and should not be allowed outside Tihar Jail. It also challenged a September 20, 2022, order by a Jammu trial court, which had directed that Malik be physically produced to cross-examine prosecution witnesses in the abduction case.

Top court finds virtual hearing feasible

The Supreme Court considered reports from the Delhi High Court registrar (IT) and the registrar general of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, which confirmed the availability of video-conferencing facilities in both Tihar Jail and the Jammu sessions court.

The court noted that the Jammu sessions court is well-equipped for virtual proceedings and acknowledged Malik’s submission that he did not wish to engage a lawyer for cross-examining witnesses.

Referring to Section 530 of the BNSS, the court emphasised that trials, inquiries, and proceedings—including issuing and executing summons and warrants—can be conducted electronically using video communication.

Background of the cases

Malik, chief of the banned JKLF, is facing trial in two cases:

The 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, who was freed after five days in exchange for the release of five terrorists by the then BJP-backed V P Singh government. She is now a prosecution witness and resides in Tamil Nadu. The 1990 Srinagar shootout, in which four IAF personnel were killed on January 25, 1990.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the J&K High Court registrar general to ensure proper video-conferencing facilities at the Jammu special court for Malik’s trials. On December 18, 2023, the court gave six other accused two weeks to respond to the CBI’s plea to transfer the trial to Delhi.

Malik has been lodged in Tihar Central Jail since May 2023, when he was sentenced by a special NIA court in a terror-funding case.