SC rejects Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad: 'No guarantee you will come back'

Sheena Bora murder case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Indrani Mukerjea's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to deny her permission to travel abroad. A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal upheld the High Court's order and directed the trial court to conclude proceedings in the Sheena Bora murder case within a year.

"There is no guarantee that you will come back. The trial is at an advanced stage. Taking into consideration the fact that the trial is ongoing, we are not inclined to consider the request at this stage. We direct the trial court to expedite the hearing and conclude within a year," it said.

The bench gave liberty to Mukerjea to approach the trial court.

The CBI counsel opposed Mukerjea’s request to travel abroad, arguing that the case was sensitive and that the trial had already progressed halfway, with 96 witnesses examined.

Mukerjea’s counsel contended that she had been granted bail by the Supreme Court and that 92 more witnesses were yet to be examined. She also pointed out that the trial court had been vacant for the last four months, potentially delaying the proceedings further.

The issue of travel restrictions reached the Supreme Court after a special court, on July 19, permitted Mukerjea to visit Spain and the UK for 10 days over the next three months. However, the Bombay High Court overturned this order on September 27 following an appeal by the CBI.

Mukerjea's plea in Supreme Court

Mukerjea moved the apex court against the high court order.

In her plea, filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, Mukerjea said she was a British citizen as she sought permission to visit Spain and her home country for "making necessary changes and amendments and taking care of pending work which cannot be transacted without her personal presence".

She argued the activation of a digital certificate was a must for all relevant work and administration in Spain and her physical presence was mandatory.

While setting aside the special court's order, the high court said if Mukerjea wished to perform these works from India, the statutory authorities back home would extend her necessary support with the assistance of the Embassy of Spain and the UK.

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of Bora came to light. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022. She has denied the allegations.

Sheena Bora murder case

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 in Mumbai. Her body was then burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, as per the prosecution.

Bora was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from a previous relationship. The killing came to light only in 2015 when Rai disclosed it during interrogation by police after his arrest in a separate case registered under the Arms Act.

Indrani’s ex-husband Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy linked to Sheena Bora’s murder. All the accused are currently out on bail. The CBI probed the Bora murder case.

(With PTI inputs)

