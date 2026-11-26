New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has set aside the premature release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan in the 1994 murder case of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah. The court has declared the Bihar government's 2023 amendment to its remission rules unconstitutional and directed Anand Mohan to surrender within a month to return to prison. Anand Mohan was convicted in the case involving the killing of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah, who was lynched by a mob in 1994. He was serving a life sentence before being released in April 2023 following a change in Bihar's prison remission rules. The top court's ruling came on a petition filed by G. Krishnaiah's wife, Uma Devi Krishnaiah, challenging the Bihar government's decision that paved the way for Anand Mohan's early release.

SC orders Anand Mohan to surrender within a month

The Supreme Court has directed Anand Mohan to surrender within one month following its decision to invalidate the Bihar government's amendment that facilitated his premature release. The ruling overturns the legal provision under which he was granted remission and released from prison in April 2023.

The court also indicated that the state could reconsider the remission question afresh, provided the victim's family is given an opportunity to be heard. However, the family's views would not automatically constitute a veto over the state's decision.

Why did the SC strike down Bihar's 2023 amendment?

The Bihar government had amended its remission policy in April 2023, changing the eligibility rules for certain categories of prisoners, including those convicted of killing public servants on duty. The change removed the earlier restriction that prevented such convicts from being considered for premature release before completing at least 20 years of imprisonment.

Under the amended rules, Anand Mohan became eligible for remission despite having served around 14 years in prison. He was subsequently released on April 24, 2023. The Supreme Court found the amendment unconstitutional, holding that the change lacked a sufficient and legitimate justification and violated the constitutional guarantees of equality and life and personal liberty under Articles 14 and 21.

How was G. Krishnaiah murdered and Anand Mohan convicted?

The case dates back to December 1994, when G. Krishnaiah, the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj, was killed by a mob. Anand Mohan was convicted for his role in the murder, which became one of the prominent criminal cases involving a politician in Bihar.

A trial court sentenced Anand Mohan to death on October 5, 2007. However, the Patna High Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment on December 10, 2008. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld the High Court's decision in July 2012.

Uma Devi Krishnaiah challenged Anand Mohan's release

G. Krishnaiah's wife, Uma Devi Krishnaiah, approached the Supreme Court challenging Anand Mohan's premature release. Her petition questioned the Bihar government's decision to amend its remission policy and argued that the authorities had failed to properly consider relevant factors before granting him relief.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the petitioner, argued that Anand Mohan had been granted parole on several occasions and that the remission board had not adequately assessed all relevant aspects of his case while recommending his release.

The Bihar government, meanwhile, defended the decision, arguing that Anand Mohan had completed more than 14 years of actual imprisonment and that his release could not be termed arbitrary. The Supreme Court had also sought information concerning his parole history and other pending cases during the proceedings. After hearing arguments from all sides, the court had reserved its verdict. It has now struck down the 2023 amendment and directed Anand Mohan to surrender within a month.

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