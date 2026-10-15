'Nobody can browbeat judiciary': Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi, seeks explanation for conduct

The Supreme Court on Thursday made strong observations about Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s march to the top court and the protest held on its premises on Monday, with Chief Justice Surya Kant asserting, "Nobody can browbeat the judiciary." The remarks came as the court heard petitions filed by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders challenging the Election Commission of India’s decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The court issued notices on the petitions but clarified that the decision to issue notice did not amount to condoning the conduct of the political leaders.

CJI Surya Kant raps Rahul Gandhi

The issue of the protest was raised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia during the hearing. Objecting to the incident, Bhatia said, "It is unacceptable that this court is seized with a political procession. What happened in SC should not have happened"

Responding to the concerns, the CJI remarked, "Nobody can browbeat the judiciary."

When Bhatia alleged that the march and protest were intended to pressure the court, the CJI described the attempts as "feeble" and observed, "These are feeble attempts that nobody takes note of. Outside they make statements...we are not sitting in an ivory tower, we are aware of things,"

The Supreme Court also directed that CCTV recordings from its premises relating to the INDIA bloc’s protest be preserved.

Rahul Gandhi's protest march to Supreme Court

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi led an INDIA bloc march from Barakhamba Road in central Delhi to the Supreme Court, drawing a large crowd within the court complex. Earlier, the CJI had declined Gandhi’s request for an appointment to discuss concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission. The CJI declined the meeting, noting that the issues Gandhi wished to raise were already pending before the Supreme Court. He also clarified that the court could not intervene in the government’s administrative functioning, while stating that the leaders were free to approach the court in its judicial capacity for appropriate relief. The petition challenging the ECI’s decisions was filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, CPI leader D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Majhi, CPM leader MA Baby and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader ET Mohammed Basheer, among others. The INDIA bloc leaders have raised ten demands in their petition, including directions to the ECI to produce all records related to the SIR exercise, judicial scrutiny of the constitutional validity of the disputed decisions, action against officials found responsible, redressal of the petitioners’ grievances, and an independent committee audit, among other reliefs.

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