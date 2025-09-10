SC orders probe into 25-year-old evidence tampering case, dismisses pleas by former Delhi cops The High Court had directed the registration of two FIRs against the senior officers, accusing them of fabricating and tampering with evidence during an investigation into Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed four appeals challenging two Delhi High Court verdicts delivered in a 2006 evidence tampering case. These petitions were filed by Neeraj Kumar, former Commissioner of Police and Joint Director of the CBI, along with his then subordinate, Vinod Pandey, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delhi.

The high court had directed the registration of two FIRs against the senior officers, accusing them of fabricating and tampering with evidence during an investigation into Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's case. It also found the officers responsible for illegally summoning and detaining Aggarwal's younger brother, Vijay Aggarwal, in violation of a court order. The alleged motive was to pressure Ashok Aggarwal into withdrawing a perjury complaint previously filed against Neeraj Kumar.

Supreme Court upholds Delhi High Court order

Besides, the High Court had ordered criminal contempt proceedings to be initiated against both officials.

Backing the High Court's findings, the Supreme Court observed that it was a "travesty of justice" that serious allegations dating back to the year 2000 had remained uninvestigated for a quarter of a century.

ACP rank officer to probe case, rules Supreme Court

The apex court clarified that the probe would now be carried out by a police officer of ACP rank from the Delhi Police. Should custodial interrogation become necessary, the officer will have the authority to arrest the accused.

"The Court held that the allegations of abuse, intimidation, and threats, including use of vulgar language to coerce Vijay Aggarwal to ensure withdrawal of his brother's complaint against Neeraj Kumar, were serious and not unfounded. The Court observed that such conduct was grave in nature and prima facie disclosed the commission of cognizable offences under IPC," the SC order read.

"The appellants are directed to join the investigation and to cooperate with the IO by appearing before him, as and when called upon. In the event they join the investigation and appear before the IO regularly, no coercive steps shall be taken against them, including that of arrest, until and unless the IO records satisfaction that custodial interrogation at any stage is necessary," it added.