Supreme Court on hate speeches: 'Register cases even if no complaint is made'

Warning that delay in registering hate speech cases will be treated as contempt, the Supreme Court on Friday noted that it is a serious offence which is capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country.

The Apex court extended scope of its 2022 order, and directed all States/ UTs to register cases over hate speeches even if no complaint is made.

The order passed by the Supreme Court in October 2022 for suo motu registration of FIR in hate speech cases was passed only against UP, Delhi, and Uttarakhand governments.

"We further make it clear that such action be taken irrespective of the religion of the maker of the speech, so that the secular character of Bharat as envisaged by the Preamble is preserved," the bench today said in its order.

