SC dismisses Tushar Gandhi's plea against Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment The Supreme Court has dismissed Tushar Gandhi's petition against the Gujarat government's Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment plan, clearing the way for the project.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, challenging the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project. A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal declined to interfere in the matter, citing a delay of over two years in filing the petition.

Apprehensions over Ashram's alteration

Gandhi had approached the court against a Gujarat High Court order, arguing that the project would alter the topography of the historic ashram. His plea stated that while over 40 structures would be preserved, nearly 200 buildings would either be demolished or reconstructed.

However, the apex court noted that the Gujarat government had assured that the ashram’s core five-acre premises would remain untouched, and mere apprehension could not be grounds for intervention.

Gujarat HC had dismissed plea in 2022

The Gujarat High Court had previously dismissed Gandhi's petition in 2022 after the state government’s assurance that the main ashram area would not be impacted. Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the Gujarat government, reiterated this stance, stating that the redevelopment would only enhance the site while preserving its historic essence.

Tushar Gandhi had sought that the redevelopment be overseen by the National Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (NGSN), ensuring that it remained in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s original vision.

Historical significance of Sabarmati Ashram

Established in 1917 by Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram served as the nerve center of India's freedom struggle. The redevelopment plan aims to transform it into a world-class memorial while retaining its historical significance.