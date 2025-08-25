SC Collegium recommends elevation of two High Court chief justices to Supreme Court, check details The five-member Supreme Court Collegium, under the leadership of Chief Justice Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, approved the recommendations at its meeting on Monday.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on Monday resolved to recommend the elevation of two Chief Justices of High Courts to the Supreme Court of India. According to the resolution on August 25, the Collegium proposed the names of Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, who hails from the parent High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Another judge who was elevated to Supreme Court is Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. His parent High Court is the Gujarat High Court.

Interestingly, this appointment will restore the Supreme Court to its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

While, Justice Alok Aradhe was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in January this year, Justice Vipul M Pancholi was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court in July this year.

Justice Pancholi practiced law at the Gujarat High Court and served as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor for seven years and also served as a visiting faculty at his alma mater Sir L A Shah College, Ahmedabad, for 21 years.