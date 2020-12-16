Image Source : FILE SC collegium recommends elevation of five judges as CJs of HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of five judges as Chief Justices of different High Courts. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde approved the proposal to elevate Justice Dr S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Justice Muralidhar is presently a judge at Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to the apex court webside, the Collegium, in its meeting held on December 14, has also approved the proposal to elevate Delhi HC judge Justice Hima Kohli as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Calcutta HC judge Justice Sanjib Banerjee as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Besides them, the Collegium has also okayed the proposal to elevate Allahabad HC judge Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand HC judge Sudhanshu Dhulia as Gauhati HC Chief Justice.

Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

