SC asks Centre, States to respond on Prez reference after verdict on timelines for assent to bills In May, President Droupadi Murmu invoked her authority under Article 143(1) of the Constitution to refer 14 questions to the SC. This came after the top court’s April 8 judgment, which fixed time limits for the President and state governors to act on legislation passed by state assemblies.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the states to reply on a Presidential reference whether timelines could be imposed for dealing with the bills passed by the assembly.

Stating that the issue concerns the entire nation and not only a few states, the five-member bench, headed by CJI Gavai, sought a response by next Tuesday. The other judges in the bench included Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar.

The bench said it will fix hearing on the matter on July 29, with plans to hear the case by mid-August.

President exercises special powers

In May, President Droupadi Murmu invoked her authority under Article 143(1) of the Constitution to refer 14 questions to the Supreme Court. This came after the top court’s April 8 judgment, which fixed time limits for the President and state governors to act on legislation passed by state assemblies.

Article 143(1) empowers the President to seek the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on any question of law or fact that may arise or is likely to arise, provided it is of such legal or public importance that obtaining the Court's view is considered necessary. The Court, after any hearing it deems appropriate, may then provide its opinion to the President.

Tamil Nadu CM-Governor tussle

SC’s April 8 ruling came after the Tamil Nadu government reached the top court accusing the state governor of blocking or procrastinating the key legislatures. The apex court mandated that the President respond to bills forwarded by governors within a three-month period from the date of receipt.

In her five-page reference to the Supreme Court, President Murmu asked for clarity on the respective constitutional powers and responsibilities of governors and the President under Articles 200 and 201, particularly in the context of how they should handle legislation approved by state legislatures.