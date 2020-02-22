SC appointed interlocuter Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh to resume talk protests

Image Source : ANI SC appointed interlocuter Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh t0 resume talk protests

Sadhana Ramachandran, who is appointed by Supreme Court for mediation, arrived at Shaheen Bagh to resume talks with the anti-CAA protester on Saturday.

On Friday, the interlocutors--Santosh Hedge and Sadhana Ramchandran--had assured Shaheen Bagh protestors that they would take up their demand of 'ensuring safety to them' to the top court.

Ramachandran had appealed to the protestors that the women sitting on protest should "think independently and not get influenced".

She also asked them to "not just only open the road but also a way to the heart".

On Monday, the Supreme Court had appointed senior lawyer Hedge and Ramachandran, besides former CIC Wajahat Habibullah, to hold talks with protestors at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold thew agitation at an alternative site.

The apex court has fixed the matter for hearing on February 24.

(With inputs from ANI)

