Savarkar remarks: Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty, granted bail by Nashik court in defamation case Rahul Gandhi allegedly made derogatory remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a press conference in Hingoli and a speech given during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November 2022.

Nashik:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was granted bail by a court in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Thursday in a defamation case related to remarks he made about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.

Gandhi appeared before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate R C Narwadia via video link and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Following his plea, his legal team moved an application for bail, which was granted on a surety bond of Rs 15,000.

What are the charges against Rahul Gandhi

The defamation complaint was filed by Devendra Bhutada, a resident of Nashik and director of a local NGO, through his lawyer Manoj Pingle. The case has been registered under Sections 500 (defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complaint, Gandhi made derogatory comments about Savarkar during a press conference in Hingoli and a speech given during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November 2022. The complainant alleged that these remarks damaged the reputation of Savarkar, who is regarded by many as a freedom fighter and nationalist icon.

Allegations against Gandhi

As per the complaint, Gandhi said that “Savarkar prayed for release with folded hands and later on promised to work for the British government.” The complainant stated that such remarks not only insulted Savarkar’s memory but also hurt the sentiments of those who consider him a hero of India’s independence struggle.

“The speech of the accused along with press statements tries to ruin the reputation of the complainant’s idol Swatantryaveer Savarkar and his contribution to society along with his noble work in the pre-independence period,” the complaint read.

Savarkar remarks row

The controversy traces back to November 2022, when Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, made comments implying that Savarkar had compromised with the British colonial rulers during his imprisonment. The remarks sparked widespread criticism from various right-wing and nationalist groups, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena factions aligned with the BJP.

The issue gained traction as several political leaders and organisations accused Gandhi of disrespecting a national figure. The Savarkar family also condemned the statements and demanded an apology.

Another case pending in Pune

This is not the only legal battle Rahul Gandhi is facing over his remarks about Savarkar. A separate defamation case has been filed in Pune by Savarkar's grandnephew. That case, too, stems from Gandhi’s alleged statements during the yatra and public events criticising Savarkar’s legacy.

Rahul Gandhi's comments about Savarkar have been a point of friction between the Congress party and its allies. While Congress maintains its position on Savarkar’s role in history, other opposition parties, particularly those in Maharashtra, like the Shiv Sena (UBT), have occasionally distanced themselves from such statements due to Savarkar’s local popularity.

The defamation cases are part of a broader legal and political battle that reflects ongoing ideological tensions in Indian politics, especially around historical figures and narratives of nationalism.

