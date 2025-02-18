Savarkar defamation case: Pune court grants permanent exemption from appearance to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Savarkar defamation case: Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special Pune court in a criminal defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Savarkar defamation case: A special court in Pune on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from appearance to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

An application seeking permanent exemption from appearing before the court was moved by Advocate Milind Pawar, who is representing Gandhi in the defamation case, last month.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde, presiding over the special court for MP/MLA, stated in his order that the accused, as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has numerous meetings to attend.

Citing his 'Z-plus' security status, the expenses involved in his security arrangements, and potential law and order concerns during his appearance, the court granted Rahul Gandhi a permanent exemption from personally attending the case hearings.

Pune court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in January, a special court in Pune granted bail to the Congress leader in a criminal defamation case. The MP/MLA court granted bail to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on a surety bond of Rs 25,000 after he appeared before it through video conferencing.

The case arises from allegations that Gandhi made objectionable remarks about the late freedom fighter during a speech in London in March 2023.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

In the speech, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly said that VD Savarkar had written in a book about an incident where he and a few friends beat up a Muslim man, with Savarkar reportedly feeling "happy" about it.

Satyaki Savarkar strongly denied these allegations, calling them "fictitious, false, and malicious." He further asserted that no such incident had ever occurred, and that VD Savarkar had never written anything to this effect. In his complaint, Savarkar said that Gandhi's statements were damaging to the reputation of his great-granduncle. Following the complaint, the Pune court directed the police to investigate the matter. The Vishrambaug police station conducted the inquiry and concluded that there was prima facie evidence supporting the allegations of defamation.

(With PTI inputs)

