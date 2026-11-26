New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday heard a plea filed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das, who has challenged the Centre's decision to prevent him from travelling to the United Kingdom. During the hearing, the Centre informed the court that Mumbai Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Das on November 23.

Das was scheduled to travel to the UK on the morning of November 24 to attend an event, but he was stopped from flying. He has challenged the restriction before the Delhi High Court, seeking legal relief over the authorities' decision.

Justice Amit Mahajan sought a response from the Centre on Das's petition, which questioned the circumstances surrounding the travel restriction and the LOC issued against him.

What did the Centre tell the Delhi High Court?

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that Mumbai Police had issued the LOC against Das on November 23. He also submitted that a copy of the circular could not be provided to the petitioner.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of Saurav Das, told the court that his client was not made aware of any LOC, the reason for its issuance and its purpose. The court was hearing a plea by Das, who was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement". Das has alleged that he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his flight to London on the night of November 23.

What did Das allege?

In posts on social media platform X, Das alleged that the authorities’ action was aimed at preventing him from addressing students at foreign universities. He claimed that he was scheduled to speak about the ‘Cockroach Movement’ at the University of Oxford, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh, where Indian students had organised events.

Das was scheduled to travel to London on an Air India flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 24 (Tuesday) at 1 am. However, he alleged that immigration officials stopped him from boarding the flight around 11 pm on Monday.

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