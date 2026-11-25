The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai has issued a show-cause notice to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das, seeking clarification on his place of birth within seven days and advising him against using his passport until he submits a response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday amid allegations that he was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom.

During a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the notice was issued on November 23, 2026, following reports received from law enforcement authorities. The development comes after Das faced disruption during foreign travel.

Addressing the issue, Jaiswal said passport applicants are required to provide accurate information, and a show-cause notice is issued when authorities report discrepancies that may amount to suppression of facts.

"The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter.

"Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response," Jaiswal said.

MEA explains passport verification process

Jaiswal further explained that passport applicants are expected to provide correct information in their applications and that discrepancies reported by authorities are addressed through the established procedure.

"When an individual applies for a passport and fills out the application form, it is implicit that they must provide correct information. If we identify any shortcomings or discrepancies, brought to our attention by the authorities, the established procedure is to issue a show-cause notice to the applicant (or the passport holder). This notice asks the individual to explain the discrepancies or inconsistencies that have emerged in relation to the information they originally provided," he said.

The show-cause notice gives Das an opportunity to clarify the discrepancy regarding his place of birth. The passport office will consider his response before taking further action in the matter, the MEA added.

Saurav Das' claims on foreign travel

The response comes after Das Tuesday accused the government of attempting to suppress the youth-led movement by restricting its leaders' foreign travel, curbing protests and censoring social media content.

His remarks came a day after he was allegedly stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom to attend an event at the University of Oxford, where he was invited to speak about the "cockroach movement".

Addressing a press conference, Das alleged that the government had flagged his passport over discrepancies, following which immigration authorities prevented him from travelling.

He said he received a one-page show-cause notice just five hours before his scheduled 1 am flight, asking him to explain within seven days why his passport should not be impounded over alleged discrepancies in his place of birth.

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