Saudia flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram after passenger suffers medical emergency mid-air Airport authorities immediately coordinated with ground medical teams and made all necessary arrangements before the aircraft touched down safely at 7:00 pm. Upon landing, the passenger was promptly transported to Ananthapuri Hospital for emergency treatment.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A Saudia Airlines flight travelling from Jakarta (Indonesia) to Madinah (Saudi Arabia) made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday evening (October 19) after a passenger onboard fell seriously ill, airport authorities confirmed.

Passenger falls Ill during flight

The aircraft, Saudia Flight SV 821, was carrying 395 passengers and 18 crew members when a 37-year-old Indonesian national, Lia Fatonah, suddenly complained of severe chest pain and lost consciousness during the journey. Acting swiftly, the flight crew alerted air traffic control and requested permission for an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram.

Emergency landing and medical response

Airport authorities immediately coordinated with ground medical teams and made all necessary arrangements before the aircraft touched down safely at 7:00 pm. Upon landing, the passenger was promptly transported to Ananthapuri Hospital for emergency treatment.

Hospital officials said Lia Fatonah was admitted with chest pain, and doctors conducted ECG and blood tests to assess her condition. She is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s emergency unit.

Flight resumes journey to Madinah

After ensuring the passenger received medical attention, the Saudia flight refueled and resumed its journey to Madinah around 8:30 PM, airport authorities said. The airline is coordinating with hospital staff and local officials to provide continued assistance to the affected passenger. The swift response from the crew and airport authorities ensured minimal disruption to other passengers and timely medical care for the patient.