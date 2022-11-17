Indian nationals no longer need Police Clearance Certificate for Saudi visa

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Saudi Arabia has eased visa rules for Indians.

Saudi Visa Rules for Indians: The Saudi Arabia embassy in New Delhi on Thursday (November 17) said that Indians would no longer need a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to apply for Saudi visa. The embassy said in a tweet that they are removing the requirement to facilitate faster visa approvals.

"In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa to travelling to Saudi Arabia," the embassy said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations. The Embassy appreciates the contributionof over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom," it added.

