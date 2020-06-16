Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain down with fever, breathing complaints

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to a hospital.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to a hospital after he showed COVID-19 like symptoms including fever and breathing problems.

The minister shared information on Twitter saying, "due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

The Delhi Health Minister has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after high fever and breathing problem. Satyendar Jain has been tested for coronavirus but test reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, the national capital is breaking all records in having over 160 containment zones. There were a total of 163 containment zones as on Thursday, according to the Delhi government's official data. However, a total of 59 zones were de-contained also.

In a video conferencing on Thursday with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "As the number of cases and fatality rises in Delhi, it needs to ramp up testing coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control activities".

Harsh Vardhan had also pointed out that "the rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome".

