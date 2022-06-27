Follow us on Image Source : PTI Special CBI court refuses to extend judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain News: A special CBI court on Monday refused to extend the judicial custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case. He was neither produced nor legally represented by a lawyer before the Court as he is hospitalised. The court asked Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce him through video conferencing.

Jain was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital here after a dip in his oxygen level, sources said. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hospital. His condition is stable," a source told news agency PTI. Later in the day, a senior jail official said, his oxygen level had gone down and there were some changes noticed in his electrocardiography (ECG), following which he was sent to the hospital for a heart check-up.

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings. In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

