Special CBI court dismisses bail application of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Enforcement Directorate (ED) yesterday conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi.

In April, ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies.

Satyendar Jain money laundering case: A special CBI court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case. The development came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi in connection with the case. At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency as part of the searches. The premises linked to the promoters of a prominent school-running business group are also understood to have been covered.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present. A decision on his bail plea has been reserved by a Delhi court.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had defended Jain as a "hardcore honest patriot" who was being "framed in a false case". The chief had said he hoped Jain would come out clean after the ED probe.

