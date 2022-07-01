Satyendar Jain money laundering case: ED arrests 2 businessmen in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Satyendar Jain money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested two businessmen, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, in connection with the money laundering probe against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The two have been taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They were placed under arrest following their questioning. The agency had raided the two, alleged to be "business associates" of Jain, last month as part of this investigation.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the PMLA and is in judicial custody at present. Jain is the minister without portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government. He was was 'confronted with incriminating evidence', establishing his association with entities in the case.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader cited memory loss due to Covid 19 during a round of questioning by ED. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in January 2020.

