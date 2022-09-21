Wednesday, September 21, 2022
     
  4. Satyendar Jain bail: SC directs sessions court to hear ED plea on September 22 seeking transfer of hearing

Satyendar Jain bail: SC directs sessions court to hear ED plea on September 22 seeking transfer of hearing

Satyendar Jain bail: Observing that any accused is entitled to an expeditious hearing of his bail plea, a three-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud asked the principal district and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue court to take up the petition for hearing.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2022 13:31 IST
Image Source : SATYENDAR JAIN (TWITTER).

Highlights

  • Supreme Court today directed sessions court to take up on an ED application
  • It's related to transfer of bail hearing of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case to another judge
  • Supreme Court observed that any accused is entitled to an expeditious hearing of his bail plea

Satyendar Jain bail:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 21) directed a sessions court in the national capital to take up on Thursday (September 22) an Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking transfer of bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case to another judge.

Observing that any accused is entitled to an expeditious hearing of his bail plea, a three-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud asked the principal district and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue court to take up the petition for hearing.

"We clarify that any party aggrieved by the decision on transfer petition can seek appropriate remedies available in law. The forum for hearing of bail will depend upon the decision of the District Judge," said the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta had on September 19 stayed the proceedings of the bail hearing and issued notice to Jain and other co-accused in the case on an ED application seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in a case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the Aam Aadmi Party leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Delhi court stays bail proceedings in Satyendar Jain money laundering case

ALSO READ: Delhi court grants bail to Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain in money laundering case

