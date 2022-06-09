Satyendar Jain money laundering case: Delhi Court extends ED custody of AAP minister till June 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Court extends ED custody of AAP minister till June 13

Satyendar Jain money laundering case: Rouse Avenue Court here Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of AAP minister till June 13. ED had sought the extension of remand after the recovery of Rs 2.82 crore and 133 gold coins during raids at his premises. Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to disproportionate assets.

The case against AAP leader

The ED had recently conducted raids at multiple locations in this matter belonging to AAP leader Satyendra Jain and his known persons, including relatives. This had led to the recovery of cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg. The ED had said that it conducted a search operation on June 6 at the premises of Jain, his wife and accomplices who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

Case so far

During the investigation, ED found that one accomplice member of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for the transfer of land from a company beneficially owned by Jain to the family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation. During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were seized. The cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from the unexplained sources were found in the said premises and were seized under PMLA.

Case registered in 2017

ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. The CBI had filed a charge sheet on December 3, 2018, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged in the charge sheet that Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached the immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31. Jain was placed under arrest on May 30 by the ED under sections 19 of the PMLA. Further investigation in the matter is on.

