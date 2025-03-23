Satya Sanatan Conclave: Spiritual teacher Acharya Prashant speaks on importance of Vedanta, Upanishads At the Satya Sanatan Conclave spiritual teacher, Acharya Prashant spoke on the philosophies of life, Vedanta, the importance of Upanishads, religion and the importance of truth.

At India TV's Satya Sanatan Conclave, renowned spiritual teacher, Acharya Prashant spoke on various profound topics. He mentioned that no one truly acknowledges helplessness and compulsion, emphasising that Vedanta does not recognize helplessness. He also pointed out that Gandhari's blindfold became a significant factor in the Mahabharata and stated that Vedanta believes there should be only one religion in every situation.

Acharya Prashant further discussed the concept that the history of humanity is embedded in every cell of our body and that our good deeds can compensate for our sins. He elaborated on the idea that ego lacks its vision, and that self-knowledge is the ability to see oneself clearly.

In another reflection, he likened truth to the sun, saying that it is difficult to keep one's eyes open in front of the sun. Acharya Prashant urged that all women should turn towards the Upanishads, expressing his concern that the current generation is steeped in superstition about religion.