Satya Sanatan Conclave: 'Govind Dev Temple was cut to half to satisfy Aurangzeb's ego,' says Pundrik Goswami

Addressing India TV's Satya Sanatan Conclave, renown spiritual leader and storyteller Pundrik Goswami claimed that the historic Govind Dev Temple in Vrindavan was reduced to half its original size due to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s ego. Speaking at the event, Goswami highlighted the temple’s historical significance and alleged that Aurangzeb deliberately ordered its partial demolition as an act of dominance.

"The Govind Dev Temple was not just a place of worship but a grand architectural marvel. Aurangzeb had it cut in half simply because it hurt his ego," Goswami stated.

Goswami shared his insights on Sanatan Dharma at the India TV Satya Sanatan Conclave, emphasising its vast spiritual heritage. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the revival of Sanatan traditions and highlighted the historical challenges faced by the Braj region under Mughal rule.

'Mathura has no connection with any other faith: Acharya Pundrik Goswami

Mathura and Braj have always been central to Sanatan Dharma and have no association with any other faith, said Acharya Pundrik Goswami on Friday. His remarks come amid ongoing discussions about the religious and historical significance of Mathura.

Aurangzeb's legacy and faith

Acharya Pundrik Goswami took a sharp dig at Mughal history, stating, "Only those with Aurangzeb's lineage will find faith in him." He emphasised that during the Mughal era, the sacred Braj Chaurasi Kos region, which holds immense religious importance, was systematically destroyed."

'Lord Krishna is the supreme being'

Speaking about Lord Krishna, he said, "Bhagwan Shri Krishna is the supreme being, the eternal protector of Dharma."

India and Lord Ram: A singular identity

Drawing a symbolic connection between India and Lord Ram, he stated, "If you want to write India in two letters, write 'Ram.' If you want to write Ram in three letters, write 'Bharat.'"

'Ram represents global positivity'

Highlighting the significance of Lord Ram, he remarked, "Ram is the embodiment of global positivity. Only the ignorant believe that Lord Ram is imaginary."

Acharya Pundrik Goswami's statements underlined the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual legacy of India, reinforcing the idea that figures like Lord Ram and Krishna are integral to the nation's identity.

Braj's lost history and revival

Goswami claimed that Braj, the sacred land associated with Lord Krishna, suffered immense setbacks during the Mughal era. "Braj was deliberately pushed into backwardness, and its history was erased. However, today, it is regaining its lost prominence," he stated.

He also pointed out that PM Modi's visit to Dwarka wearing a peacock feather symbolised a deep connection with Sanatan values. "Dwarka might have seen a peacock feather after 5,000 years," he remarked.

Mughal rule's impact on Braj Mandal

Discussing the historical significance of Braj, Goswami explained that the 84-kos Braj Mandal—stratching between Agra and Delhi—was once the Mughal capital, which led to its decline.

"Efforts were made to erase Braj Mandal, leaving behind only Govardhan, the Yamuna, and Krishna’s sacred soil. The atrocities were so severe that they were never even recorded," he asserted.

Goswami's remarks at the conclave resonated with the audience, as he underscored the enduring strength of Sanatan Dharma and its rich traditions.