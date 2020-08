Image Source : PTI FILE

Goa governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and appointed the governor of Meghalaya. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties. The appointments, notified by President Kovind in a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, will come to effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

