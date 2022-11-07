Word 'Hindu' comes from Persian language, it's meaning is very dirty: Top Karnakata Congress leader | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has described Hindu as a Persian word.

Hindu word meaning: In what could trigger an all out war of words between political parties, a top Karnataka Congress leader has said made controversial remark over the word 'Hindu'. Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has said that the word 'Hindu' actually comes of Persian language and that it has a very 'dirty' meaning.

Jarkiholi, who has also served as forest minister in Congress government, was speaking during an event in Belagavi district on Sunday, when he made the remark. He went on to add that Hindu does not belong to India. "It is being forcibly imposed on us," he said while speaking in Hindi.

"There should be a comprehensive discussion as to why a foreign word is being forced on us," Jarkiholi added.

The video Jarkiholi's speech has now gone viral resulting in a backlash from opposition parties.

