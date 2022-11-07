Monday, November 07, 2022
     
  4. Word 'Hindu' comes from Persian language, it's meaning is very dirty: Top Karnakata Congress leader | Watch

Word 'Hindu' comes from Persian language, it's meaning is very dirty: Top Karnakata Congress leader | Watch

Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has said that the word Hindu has Persian origin that it is being imposed.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu Bengaluru Updated on: November 07, 2022 15:45 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has described Hindu as a Persian word.

Hindu word meaning: In what could trigger an all out war of words between political parties, a top Karnataka Congress leader has said made controversial remark over the word 'Hindu'. Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has said that the word 'Hindu' actually comes of Persian language  and that it has a very 'dirty' meaning. 

Jarkiholi, who has also served as forest minister in Congress government, was speaking during an event in Belagavi district on Sunday, when he made the remark. He went on to add that Hindu does not belong to India. "It is being forcibly imposed on us," he said while speaking in Hindi.

ALSO READ: British Indians to launch vigorous 'BBC Protest' in London over Hinduphobia and Indiaphobia

"There should be a comprehensive discussion as to why a foreign word is being forced on us," Jarkiholi added. 

The video Jarkiholi's speech has now gone viral resulting in a backlash from opposition parties.

ALSO READ: 'Not a single Muslim MP...': Shashi Tharoor takes a swipe at BJP as UK gets first Indian-origin Hindu PM

 

