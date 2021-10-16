TN: Sasikala gets emotional at Jayalalithaa's memorial; AIADMK leader says she might get Oscar for acting

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/ANI With tears in her eyes, Sasikala paid a floral tribute to the political maestro.

Expelled AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala got emotional on Saturday when she paid tribute to her old friend and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. After releasing from Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru after serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case, Sasikala had earlier said that she would 'stay away from politics and public life'.

However, post her visit to Amma's memorial a day ahead of the party's golden jubilee, the AIADMK expressed displeasure. Former minister D Jayakumar said that she has no place in the party. "She might get an Oscar for her acting, but she will not get a place in AIADMK," the leader said firmly, terming her visit 'artificial'.

Earlier In March, ahead of the Assembly polls, Sasikala had said that "she will stay away from politics," but would pray for of Jayalalithaa's "golden rule".

She became AIADMK interim general secretary following Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016 and this appointment was rescinded at a general council meet in 2017 and it also announced the invalidation of all the appointments made by Dhinakaran.

